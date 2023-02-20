Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.08.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.93. 924,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,555. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

