Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 924,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,555. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 39.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 64.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 33.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

