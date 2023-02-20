Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $128.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

NYSE OC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.93. 924,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.30. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 322,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

