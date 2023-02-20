Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after buying an additional 143,095 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,433,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.16. 58,230,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,051,547. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

