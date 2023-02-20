Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 475 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

CMF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. 142,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

