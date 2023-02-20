Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.95.

PGY stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,964,000. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

