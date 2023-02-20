Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of PARA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 18,133,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,005,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

