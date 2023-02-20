Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Raised to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,885. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

