Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:PSN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,327,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,511,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

