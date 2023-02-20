Peak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,585 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 721,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,373. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78.

