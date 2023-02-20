Peak Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. 6,876,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,048. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

