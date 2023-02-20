Peak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 570,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,956,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,894. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

