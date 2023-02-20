Peak Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. 1,200,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,479. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

