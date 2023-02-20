Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.74. 351,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,818. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.