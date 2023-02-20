Peak Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $374.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.17 and a 200-day moving average of $361.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

