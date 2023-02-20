Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 11,081 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,542. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

