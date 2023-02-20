Peak Asset Management LLC Sells 4,546 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,323 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises 2.2% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 487,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

