Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pegasystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 744,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pegasystems by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

