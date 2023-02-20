Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $48.23. 744,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Pegasystems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.