Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,915 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 27.0% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 342,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,588,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,419,727. The company has a market cap of $532.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average is $159.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.39.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.