Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 13,119 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,119 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.78. 1,145,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,800. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at $16,069,448.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

