Perficient’s (PRFT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at National Alliance Securities

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.05. 273,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,748. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.44.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

