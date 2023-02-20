Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

EPA:RI opened at €194.95 ($209.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €188.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €186.76. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($146.51).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

