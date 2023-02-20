Perth Mint Gold Token Market Cap Achieves $2.25 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $151.18 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for $1,865.12 or 0.07518266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token launched on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,208 tokens. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

