PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,660 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $27,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.35. 28,562,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,337,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

