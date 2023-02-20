PFS Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFS Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,593 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $40,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,329,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,890,000 after acquiring an additional 671,591 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,217,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. 1,912,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,868,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

