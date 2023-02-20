PFS Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PFS Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,094. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

