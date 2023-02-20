PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 53,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 65,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.04.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMCB. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

