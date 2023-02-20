Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Pharming Group Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
