Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pharming Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,968. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.