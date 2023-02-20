Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 728 ($8.84).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.59) to GBX 765 ($9.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.13) to GBX 665 ($8.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($9.89) to GBX 820 ($9.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.25) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 634.20 ($7.70) on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.38). The stock has a market cap of £6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 622.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.50.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

