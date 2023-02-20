Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $83.80 million and $77,517.81 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00200514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00071410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00058653 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

