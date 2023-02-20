Po.et 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.08 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Po.et token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $78,148.30 and approximately $0.08 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Po.et has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00422732 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,951.93 or 0.28002518 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.