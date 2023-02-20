Polkadot (DOT) Trading Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $6.79 billion and approximately $463.92 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $7.51 or 0.00030192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polkadot

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,285,480,148 coins and its circulating supply is 904,869,778 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.

Buying and Selling Polkadot

According to CryptoCompare, “What is Polkadot?Polkadot is a blockchain network often described as a “blockchain of blockchains,” as it allows users to launch and operate their own blockchains on top of the main Polkadot blockchain. This main blockchain, called the relay chain, does not support smart contracts, but other blockchains connected to it can support them.As a result, Polkadot is set to become a growing ecosystem of cryptocurrencies that competes with other smart contract networks such as Ethereum, the Binance Smart Chain, and more. It was launched in 2020 and brings a number of technical features that help it reach its goal.The user-created blockchains, called parachains, benefit from the same security of the relay chain where transactions are permanent, but can be customized by the users. Polkadot’s design allows it to become a network of blockchains with secure transactions and varying features, all while using the resources of its relay chain.Polkadot’s design is new and unique, but developers and users are able to experiment in a real economic environment called the Kusama network. Kusama can be seen as a sandbox for users and developers to test early versions of what will be launched on Polkadot in a network with a valuable cryptocurrency traded on the open market.Polkadot will also include bridges, which allow the Polkadot network to interact with other blockchains. Through bridges, Polkadot users will, for example, be able to swap tokens without a centralized exchange.What Is DOT Used For?DOT is the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot network and serves as its governance token. DOT holders can stake their tokens to vote on network upgrades and help decide the future of Polkadot by actively participating in its governance.DOT holders can influence the project’s governance by voting on changes, and by electing the Council members. These are responsible for proposing changes and determining which ones are made to the software.Staking DOT also yields returns as holders are at the same time securing the network and validating transactions. Polkadot rewards DOT stakers with newly minted tokens based on the amount they are staking.DOT can also be bonded to connect a chain to Polkadot as a parachain. The token has the ability t be locked for a specific period to secure a parachain slot in the network.Who Created Polkadot?The Polkadot project was founded by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, along with Peter Czaban and Robert Habermeier in 2016. Wood is the developer behind Solidity, the coding language used to write smart contracts on Ethereum and has experience as a research scientist at Microsoft.Wood is the president of the Web3 Foundation, a non-profit organization that conducted Polkadot’s token sales. The foundation was co-founded with Pete Czaban and received 30% of the proceeds. IT oversees the allocation of funds to further the development of Polkadot.The Web3 Foundation also maintains Polkadot’s open-source code and supports its use.”This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)””

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

