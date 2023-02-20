Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POR. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of POR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,106. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

