PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $404.34 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $966,169.75 and approximately $404.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.15 or 0.00386031 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000807 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,102,062 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

