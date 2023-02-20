Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Acquires 6,444 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.28 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

