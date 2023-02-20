Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Has $735,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $160.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. The firm has a market cap of $417.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

