Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Sells 17,368 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises 2.4% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $105.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

