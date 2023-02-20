Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,406. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,154,679.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 802,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,668,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

