Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.62.
Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,406. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
