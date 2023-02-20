Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.62.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $64.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 586 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $30,759.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,272.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock worth $6,567,568. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth about $653,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

