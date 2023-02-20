Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,078,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 164,851 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 130,432 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

