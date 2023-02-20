Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

