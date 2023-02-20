ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Up 2.9 %
PRPH traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 17,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,855. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $127.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
