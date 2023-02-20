Qtum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $264.43 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00016158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $420.85 million and $264.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,701.92 or 0.06831507 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00082434 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00057894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001146 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,544,567 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

