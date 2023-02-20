Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,318 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,056,618 shares of company stock valued at $26,123,420. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.50. 1,857,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

