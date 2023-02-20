Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 3,445 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,763,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.52. 414,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,745. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

