Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 915,402 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 915,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,042,000. AT&T comprises approximately 2.3% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on T. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. 29,997,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,642,816. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

