Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882,114 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

GDX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,330,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.