Quantitative Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after buying an additional 59,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,705,000 after buying an additional 269,754 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,749,000 after buying an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after buying an additional 1,789,905 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.1 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

