Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.03. 1,954,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

